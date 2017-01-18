The „Moderate Rebel“ Torture Chambers of East Aleppo

The Wall Will Fall

13th January 2017

Afraa Dagher

Syrian News

The western media always tries to discriminate FSA from ISIS, calling the first “moderates” as if they were any different than “ISIS” in terms of degrading secular Syria into a theocratic state, using all forms of barbarism and atrocities.

The video below is of a woman who survived life in FSA-controlled eastern neighborhood of Aleppo, telling her personal story, after her neighborhood was liberated by the Syrian Arab Army. It should convince its viewers that FSA “jihadists” are the same, and even worse, than those horrific acts of “ISIS.”

The life under the so-called moderate rebels in the eastern neighborhoods occupied by NATO armed and funded savages was not one of freedom, despite reports from CNN and others. These were the monsters that UN Spec Stefan de Mistura wanted my country to grant autonomy to, after he ostentatiously offered himself as human shield…