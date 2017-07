Quelle: Tägliche Terroranschläge in Damaskus und Eingesammeltes. False-Flag, Kriegspropaganda, Folter und Mord

Arbeitsblatt, wird ergänzt , verbessert, fortgeführt

„Nachrichten über die Explosion eines Autobombe“:

„Damascus # Capital

News of the explosion of a car bomb in the vicinity of Tahrir Square, Baghdad Street and the occurrence of martyrs and wounded.

Damascus # Capital“

Das Attentat an einem vielbefahrenen Platz mit hohem Verkehrsaufkommen. Die Armee hat schlimmeres verhindert.

„

Damascus, SANA – After pursuing three car bombs, the authorities destroyed two of them at the Airport Road roundabout area in Damascus, while the third car bomb was surrounded in Bab Touma area where the suicide bomber driving it detonated it, killing and injuring a number of civilians.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said that at 6:15 am on Sunday, terrorist organziaitons sent 3 car bombs with the aim of detonating them in safe neighborhoods in Damascus, but the authorities detected and pursued them to prevent them from reaching their targets, managing to destroy two of the cars at the Airport Road roundabout area.

The statement said that as the authorities were closing in on the third car, the suicide bomber on board detonated it in al-Ghadir Square in Bab Touma, killing a number of civilians, injuring others, and causing material damage to public andprivate properties.

The Ministry affirmed that it will remain vigilant to prevent terrorist attacks, calling on citizens to notify the authorities of any suspicious activities. „