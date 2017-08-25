Carla Del Ponte – Blames the „Rebels“ for Chemical weapons attack yet wants to falsely convict Assad of War Crimes

The Rabbit Hole

Only one week after announcing her decision to step down as one of the three members of the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on Syria where she has spent five years since its inception in September 2012, Carla Del Ponte told Swiss media in interviews published Sunday, that her team has collected enough evidence against the President of Syria, Dr. Bashar Al Assad to convict him of war crimes.

She stated that her reason for stepping down is due to frustration at the U.N. Security Council’s failure to continue the commission’s work by setting up a special tribunal for Syria that could try alleged war criminals. “That is why the situation is so frustrating. The preparatory work has been done, but nevertheless, there is no prosecutor and no court,” she told Sonntagszeitung. “It’s a tragedy.” She stated that “everyone in Syria is on the bad side. The Assad government has…